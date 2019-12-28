North Macedonia's PM: 'If the nationalism returns, we'll lose decades'

For more than two decades Macedonia was entangled in a name dispute with neighboring Greece that blocked its EU and NATO integration. At the beginning of next year, the country of 2 million people that now officially calls itself North Macedonia will become the 30 NATO member but its hopes for faster integration in the European Union suffered a heavy blow at the EU's Brussels Summit in October this year after France vetoed both North Macedonia and its Balkan neighbor Albania. French President Emanuel Macron asked for a delay in the enlargement and insists that the methodology of the negotiations process should first be reformed before starting negotiations with new candidate countries.

After the summit "I was broken and crushed”, Zoran Zaev says talking to the DW from his office in Skopje. Zaev, together with the former Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras orchestrated the Prespa Agreement that pun an end to the name dispute and was praised by many as a positive example in the volatile region. Many European leaders including the German Chancellor Angela Merkel promised Zaev that the doors towards the EU should open once he solves the dispute.

"The whole narrative at that time was filled with superlatives towards us. We were the best example in Southeast Europe, with world leaders starting and ending speeches with the Prespa Treaty,” Zaev says.

A lot to lose if nationalism returns

After the failure in Brussels, Zaev decided to call snap elections and keep the country on its path towards the EU. Zaev says he is aware that his country might not become a member of the EU in the next "5,7 or 10 years” but "we need the motivation to take the next step."

He is hoping that the new European Commission can go through the changes quickly enough to give his reformist government a chance to convince the voters not to look for alternatives as Russia, China and Turkey are actively seeking to fill the vacuum left by the EU in the region. The elections will be held on April 12 next year and according to the latest polls, Zaev's Social Democrats are tied with the nationalist opposition led by VMRO-DPMNE.

"They say ‘we need time'. All right, but if nationalism and radicalism return here we will lose decades”, he warns.

The future of the historic Agreement with Greece can also fall victim to the potential change of power in North Macedonia. The main opposition party in the country has so far refused to use the new name and as the VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickovski recently told DW in an interview he will try to annul the Agreement.

"The opposition's threats to annul the Agreement are a frivolous manipulation to collect points before the elections. It is a political adventure that can have serious and far-reaching consequences for the country”, Zaev told DW.