North Macedonians hit the polls in tight election race, SDSM party edges ahead

Macedonians have been casting their votes in elections that have been delayed by three months due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is the first ballot of its kind since the country added "North" to its name last year.
North Macedonia's pro-Western SDSM party appeared to have an early lead in the country's nationwide elections on Wednesday with 36.9% of the votes.
Nationalist VMRO-DPMNE is currently second with a 35.9% share of the vote, while the ethnic Albanian Democratic Union of Integration party is in third with 10.2% of the votes.
The figures are based on preliminary results with 71% of the overall tally counted.
With the vote-counting process still taking place, the result of the tight race between former prime minister Zoran Zaev's SDSM and Hristijan Mickovski's VMRO- DPMNE party is still in doubt.
More to come...
jsi/dr (dpa, Reuters)