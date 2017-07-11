North Macedonians hit the polls in tight election race, SDSM party edges ahead

North Macedonia's pro-Western SDSM party appeared to have an early lead in the country's nationwide elections on Wednesday with 36.9% of the votes.

Nationalist VMRO-DPMNE is currently second with a 35.9% share of the vote, while the ethnic Albanian Democratic Union of Integration party is in third with 10.2% of the votes.

The figures are based on preliminary results with 71% of the overall tally counted.

With the vote-counting process still taking place, the result of the tight race between former prime minister Zoran Zaev's SDSM and Hristijan Mickovski's VMRO- DPMNE party is still in doubt.

