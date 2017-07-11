North Macedonians hit the polls in tight election race, pro-EU SDSM edges ahead

Macedonians have been casting their votes in elections that have been delayed by three months due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is the first ballot of its kind since the country added "North" to its name last year.
North Macedonia's pro-European Union SDSM party took an initial lead in the country's nationwide elections on Wednesday with 36.9% of the vote.
The nationalist VMRO-DPMNE is currently second with a 35.9% share of the vote, while the ethnic Albanian Democratic Union of Integration party is in third with 10.2% support.
Read more: North Macedonia holds first election since changing its name
The figures are based on preliminary results with 71% of the overall tally counted.
With the vote-counting process still taking place, the result of the tight race between former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev's SDSM and Hristijan Mickovski's VMRO- DPMNE party remains in doubt.
EU accession chances
Wednesday's vote is the ninth parliamentary election since the Balkan republic of 2 million people declared its independence from Yugoslavia in 1991.
The election result could take the recently renamed country a step closer to EU accession, should the SDSM hold onto its lead.
The vote was originally scheduled for April but postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, citizens arrived at the polling stations to cast their ballots donned mandatory face masks.
jsi/dr (dpa, Reuters)