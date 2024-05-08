North Macedonia votes in polls crucial for EU membership

The Balkan country's hope for joining the EU hinges upon the results of the parliamentary elections, which are likely to be won by the center-right coalition.

Polling in North Macedonia for parliamentary elections as well as runoff presidential elections is underway.

The results of the votes are expected to influence the Balkan country's chances of realizing its longtime dream of joining the European Union.

In the presidential runoff, incumbent Stevo Pendarovski who is backed by the ruling center-left coalition is up against right-wing candidate Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova.

But given that the presidency is largely a ceremonial post, the parliamentary election is seen as the more important poll.

Voters will be electing their representatives from a pool of 1,700 candidates for the 120 seats up for grabs in the unicameral assembly.

Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) on Wednesday and will close at 7 p.m. local time.

North Macedonia: Young people lack prospects

Will the right-leaning opposition return to power?

The first round of presidential elections in North Macedonia two weeks ago was seen as a test of who would be favored by the voters in Wednesday's parliamentary elections.

Siljanovska-Davkova of the nationalist opposition VMRO-DPMNE party, which heads a 22-party coalition called "Your Macedonia," secured a landslide victory in that initial vote. She garnered 41.2% of ballots, compared to 20.5% for Pendarovski of the Social Democrats (SDSM).

Several polls have also shown the opposition having a double-digit lead over the ruling coalition led by SDSM.

Is the dream of joining the EU at risk?

Since 2005, North Macedonia has been a candidate to join the European Union, but its membership was blocked by neighboring Greece over a dispute about the country's name.

In 2018, a historic agreement was reached wherein "North" was added to its name. The agreement allowed Skopje to join NATO in 2020.

But now, for the past two years, Bulgaria has blocked North Macedonia's membership to the EU. Sofia demands an amendment to the Balkan country's constitution to acknowledge its tiny Bulgarian minority.

The VMRO-DPMNE party chief has not only refused to acknowledge the agreement with Greece but has also vowed to confront Bulgaria over linguistic and historical issues.

The ruling SDSM has cautioned that the elections will therefore likely determine whether North Macedonia will be able to move towards its dream of joining the EU.

Balkan states: Frozen on the EU waiting list?

mfi/nm (AP, AFP)