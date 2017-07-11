North Macedonia's pro-EU Social Democrats take narrow lead

Former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev's Social Democrats declared victory in North Macedonia's parliamentary elections on Wednesday.

Projections from the state election commission showed the pro-European Union party in line to win 36% of the vote, or 46 seats in the 120-member assembly, just two more than nationalist rivals VMRO, though numbers are still subject to change.

"The path taking us forward has been cemented," he told supporters.

The ethnic Albanian Democratic Union of Integration party was in third with 10.2% support.

The Social Democrats did not attain an outright majority and with tough coalition talks on the horizon, it could be weeks or longer before a government is formed.

Internet glitch

The electoral commission's website stopped functioning at one point and was still not restored three hours after polling ended at 9 p.m. local time (1900 GMT). As a result, the count was instead streamed live on YouTube.

Commission president Oliver Derkovski said that the website had been hacked, but that the election count had not been affected.

EU accession chances

Wednesday's vote is the ninth parliamentary election since the Balkan republic of 2 million people declared its independence from Yugoslavia in 1991.

The election result could take the recently renamed country a step closer to EU accession, should the Social Democrats hold onto its lead.

The vote was originally scheduled for April but postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Citizens arrived at polling stations to cast their ballots donning mandatory face masks.

