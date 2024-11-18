North Korea's Kim urges military to prepare for war

In a speech to military commanders, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un described the Korean Peninsula as "the world's biggest hot spot."

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called on his country's military for a "limitless" expansion of its nuclear program to counter US-led threats, in comments reported on Monday.

Kim gave a speech to battalion commanders and political instructors on Friday, state media KCNA reported, adding that he urged the military to focus efforts on completing war preparations.

"He ardently called upon all the participants to go all out for bringing about substantial and fundamental improvement in improving their capabilities for fighting an actual war," KCNA said.

Kim criticized the United States for its updated nuclear strategies with South Korea and increased military cooperation with Japan, which he referred to as an "Asian NATO" that escalates regional tensions.

In September, Kim had vowed that the country would "exponentially" expand its nuclear arsenal in response to "the reckless expansion" of a US-led regional military bloc.

He has often blamed North Korea's increasing weapons arsenal on the US.

North Korean troops in Russia

He also condemned US support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, alleging that Washington and its allies were using Ukraine as "shock troops" to extend U.S. military influence

The speech came weeks after Pyongyang deployed an estimated 10,000 North Korean soldiers to Russia. Some of them have reportedlyengaged in combat in Kursk, near the Ukraine border, drawing international criticism.

The increase in military cooperation between North Korea and Russia — also a rival of the US — was solidified in a pact signed earlier in November.

Kyiv: North Korean troops already fighting for Russia To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

