  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
German coalition collapseDonald TrumpCOP29
PoliticsNorth Korea

North Korea's Kim urges military to prepare for war

November 18, 2024

In a speech to military commanders, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un described the Korean peninsula as "the world's biggest hotspot."

https://p.dw.com/p/4n5wm
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, attends a meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Nov. 15, 2024
Kim Jong Un's speech comes after North Korea dispatched troops to aid Russia in its war against UkraineImage: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP/picture alliance

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called on his country's military for a "limitless" expansion of its nuclear program to counter US-led threats, in comments reported on Monday.

Kim gave a speech to battalion commanders and political instructors on Friday, state media KCNA reported, adding that he urged the military to focus efforts on completing war preparations.

"He ardently called upon all the participants to go all out for bringing about substantial and fundamental improvement in improving their capabilities for fighting an actual war," KCNA said.

Kim criticized the United States for its updated nuclear strategies with South Korea and increased military cooperation with Japan, which he referred to as an "Asian NATO" that escalates regional tensions.

In September, Kim had vowed that the country would "exponentially" expand its nuclear arsenal in response to "the reckless expansion" of a US-led regional military bloc.

He has often blamed North Korea's increasing weapons arsenal on the US.

North Korean troops in Russia

He also condemned US support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, alleging that Washington and its allies were using Ukraine as "shock troops" to extend U.S. military influence

The speech came weeks after Pyongyang deployed an estimated 10,000 North Korean soldiers to Russia. Some of them have reportedlyengaged in combat in Kursk, near the Ukraine border, drawing international criticism.

The increase in military cooperation between North Korea and Russia — also a rival of the US — was solidified in a pact signed earlier in November. 

Kyiv: North Korean troops already fighting for Russia

mk/lo (AP, Reuters, DPA)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un surrounded by military personnel

Russia's war in Ukraine: What is extent of North Korea's involvement?

Russia's war in Ukraine: What is extent of North Korea's involvement?

Ukraine and South Korea have indicated that North Korea is getting more involved in Russia's war against Ukraine. There are conflicting accounts as to whether there are already North Korean troops in occupied Ukraine.
PoliticsOctober 19, 2024