 North Korea′s Kim Jong Un, US′ Donald Trump arrive in Vietnam | News | DW | 26.02.2019

News

North Korea's Kim Jong Un, US' Donald Trump arrive in Vietnam

Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump have arrived in Vietnam for their second much-anticipated face-to-face meeting after the one in Singapore. Trump has said the US is still pursuing the denuclearization of the hermit nation.

  • Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un inspired burgers at the Durty Bird restaurant in Hanoi (picture-alliance/AP Photo/H. Dinh)

    Vietnam welcomes the Trump-Kim summit

    'Durty Donald' and 'Kim Jong Yum'

    The Durty Bird restaurant is selling Trump- and Kim-inspired burgers. The restaurant’s co-owner and head chef, Colin Kelly, told the Guardian the "Durty Donald" was as "extravagant" as Trump, with double-beef and double-bacon topped with strands of yellow chicken and some Russian dressing. The "Kim Jong Yum" is made of smoked pork belly, wild boar, kimchi mayonnaise and crispy fried kimchi.

  • A Rock It, Man Cocktail at a bar in Hanoi (picture-alliance/AP Photo/H. Dinh)

    Vietnam welcomes the Trump-Kim summit

    'Rock It, Man'

    If a Trump or Kim burger doesn't take your fancy, perhaps a summit-inspired cocktail will. Here a bartender in Hanoi places the finishing touches on a "Rock It, Man" cocktail, inspired by Trump's tweet where he called Kim a "little rocket man" after North Korea carried out a ballistic missile test.

  • A man gets his hair styled like Kim Jong Un's hair (picture-alliance/dpa/MAXPPP/Kyodo)

    Vietnam welcomes the Trump-Kim summit

    Presidential hair

    Le Tuan Duong, the owner of the Tuan Duong Beauty Academy hair salon in Hanoi's Dong Da district, has been offering haircuts in the style of Kim and Trump. Those who choose the Kim look — the more popular of the two — get their hair molded and slicked back just like the North Korean leader, while those want a Trump hairdo have their hair dyed in the president's distinctive blond hue.

  • A woman stands outside her stall next to Trump and Kim T-shirts (picture alliance/AP Photo)

    Vietnam welcomes the Trump-Kim summit

    Novelty T-shirts

    Other entrepreneurs are trying their luck with novelty T-shirts, a wise option for those who want a memento that will last — unlike a burger or a cocktail. There is a wide range to choose from and they can be found at lots of small road-side shops.

  • Vietnam - Kim Jong Un erreicht Hanoi (picture-alliance/dpa/MAXPPP/Kyodo)

    Vietnam welcomes the Trump-Kim summit

    A Trump-Kim Summit tour

    Young Pioneer Tours has put together a "Trump-Kim Vietnam Summit Tour." The company's media officer, Matt Kulesza, told DW the tour would follow the summit, and the company would be chatting with journalists and using their contacts to get the inside story of what’s happening at the meeting. It will also include visits to key historical sites in Vietnam. He said three people had signed up so far.

    Author: Louisa Wright


North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Dong Dang, Vietnam on Tuesday, ending a three-day journey by train through China.
Kim traveled to Vietnam for a highly-anticipated second summit with US President Donald Trump, set to begin with a dinner.


The North Korean leader was received by Vo Van Thuong, secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam's Central Committee, and Mai Tien Dung, minister of the Government Office. A crowd of onlookers assembled near the train station to see Kim arrive, waving North Korean flags and bouquets of flowers.
Read more: 2019: Will there be a breakthrough on the Korean Peninsula?

Watch video 02:12

North Korea: 'Socialist utopia' or nightmare?

One-on-one conversation, dinner

Trump and Kim are set to meet on Wednesday and Thursday. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters that the two leaders will hold a brief one-on-one conversation on Wednesday evening, followed by a social dinner.

Two guests and interpreters will be present during the talks. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has also arrived in Vietnam to attend the meetings.

Pompeo has been designated top envoy to North Korea, with a mandate to improve ties with Pyongyang. He has traveled to North Korea several times in recent months for ongoing negotiations to get the regime to end its nuclear program.

Read more: What's in the document that Kim and Trump signed?

Denuclearization goal

This week's second summit follows the historic meeting between Trump and Kim that took place in Singapore last June. There, Kim had emphasized his nation's readiness for "complete denuclearization."

But to date, no concrete commitments have been made detailing how Pyongyang would go about dismantling its nuclear arsenal.

Trump reiterated his North Korea policy goals shortly before boarding Air Force One to fly to Vietnam on Monday. "We want denuclearization, and I think he'll have a country that will set a lot of records for speed in terms of an economy."

jcg/cmk (AP, dpa)

Watch video 02:16

Can Vietnam be a model for change in North Korea?

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

