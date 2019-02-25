North Korea's Kim Jong Un, US' Donald Trump arrive in Vietnam

Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump have arrived in Vietnam for their second much-anticipated face-to-face meeting after the one in Singapore. Trump has said the US is still pursuing the denuclearization of the hermit nation.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Dong Dang, Vietnam on Tuesday, ending a three-day journey by train through China.
Kim traveled to Vietnam for a highly-anticipated second summit with US President Donald Trump, set to begin with a dinner.
The North Korean leader was received by Vo Van Thuong, secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam's Central Committee, and Mai Tien Dung, minister of the Government Office. A crowd of onlookers assembled near the train station to see Kim arrive, waving North Korean flags and bouquets of flowers.
One-on-one conversation, dinner
Trump and Kim are set to meet on Wednesday and Thursday. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters that the two leaders will hold a brief one-on-one conversation on Wednesday evening, followed by a social dinner.
Two guests and interpreters will be present during the talks. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has also arrived in Vietnam to attend the meetings.
Pompeo has been designated top envoy to North Korea, with a mandate to improve ties with Pyongyang. He has traveled to North Korea several times in recent months for ongoing negotiations to get the regime to end its nuclear program.
Denuclearization goal
This week's second summit follows the historic meeting between Trump and Kim that took place in Singapore last June. There, Kim had emphasized his nation's readiness for "complete denuclearization."
But to date, no concrete commitments have been made detailing how Pyongyang would go about dismantling its nuclear arsenal.
Trump reiterated his North Korea policy goals shortly before boarding Air Force One to fly to Vietnam on Monday. "We want denuclearization, and I think he'll have a country that will set a lot of records for speed in terms of an economy."
jcg/cmk (AP, dpa)
