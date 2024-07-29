North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversees flood rescue operation

North Korean state media on Monday said more than 5,000 people isolated by flooding in northwest North Korea had been rescued in airlifts.

North Korean leaderKim Jong Un was reported to have "personally guided" the "miraculous" military rescue operation, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

According to KCNA, "a grave crisis" was created by heavy rainfall on Saturday, which caused a river along the North Korean- Chinese border to exceed dangerous levels.

The rescue operation overseen by Kim, KCNA said, involved about 10 military helicopters and navy and government boats.

Kim criticizes disaster prevention efforts

The evacuation efforts focused on the cities of Sinuiju and Uiju. KCNA did not provide details on casualties or the extent of damage caused by the flooding.

The evacuation efforts were hampered by bad weather, media reports said.

The rescue operation overseen by Kim involved about 10 military helicopters and navy and government boats Image: KCNA/REUTERS

Kim criticized officials for inadequate disaster preparedness, and for not heeding to his earlier warnings to improve measures against natural disasters.

"They, seized with defeatism at combat with nature, do not confidently turn out in the disaster prevention work, only expecting chance from the sky," Kim was cited by KCNA as saying.

Tensions between two Koreas simmer

North Korea's weak infrastructure and deforestation make it vulnerable to natural disasters like flash flooding.

One day in July, Kaesong City experienced an unprecedented 463 mm (18.2 inches) of rain. This was the highest recorded in the North in 29 years, South Korea's meteorological department said.

Experts see Kim Jong Un's involvement in the rescue operation as an effort to build his image, especially during a time of strained relations between the two Koreas. Amis rising tensions, Pyongyang has cut off all official military and political communication with Seoul.

North Korea sends trash-filled balloons into South Korea To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

ss/rc (AP, AFP)