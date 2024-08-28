North Korea's Kim attends test-firing of new rocket launcher

North Korea said it test-fired a 240mm multiple rocket launcher with a new "guiding system." as the US and South Korea are carrying on their joint military drills.

The system "proved its superiority in mobility and strike concentration" during the inspection testing, KCNA said.

The new rocket launcher has improved mobility and aim Image: KCNA VIA KNS/AFP

The test was overseen by North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, who also "set forth an important policy to be pursued in producing new artillery pieces and equipping army units with them," said the report.

Pyongyang also tested "suicide drones" earlier this week, where Kim urged researchers to develop artificial intelligence for unmanned vehicles.

In February, North Korea had announced it would equip its military with a "new" 240mm multiple rocket launcher which would be capable of striking Seoul and nearby areas.

In May, it said the updated rocket launcher would be "deployed to units of the Korean People's Army as replacement equipment from 2024 to 2026."

Tensions between North and South

North Korea and Russia have deepened military ties in the past year, and the US and South Korean officials have accused Pyongyang of aiding Russia's war in Ukraine.

South Korean Defence Minister Shin Won-sik told Reuters news agency that Pyongyang has sent about 12,000 containers of shells and short-range missiles to Russia from last year until August 4.

Both Russia and North Korea have denied accusations of arms trade.

Relations between Seoul and Pyongyang are at a low right now, with Pyongyang declaring South Korea as its "principal enemy."

North Korea has threatened with war and retaliation over even the slightest aggression from the South.

The US and South Korea are currently running their annual joint military drills, which will last till Thursday.

tg/sri (AFP, Reuters)