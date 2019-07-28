 North Koreans to return home after sailing to South Korea | News | DW | 29.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

North Koreans to return home after sailing to South Korea

Three North Koreans who sailed into South Korean waters with a white flag said the journey was a mistake. Relations between the two countries remains cool after North Korea tested a ballistic missile last week.

Fishing boats on beach at Yongbun, near Chongjin, Hamgyong Province, North Korea

Three North Koreans who entered South Korean waters on a fishing boat are set return home after requesting repatriation, South Korean officials said Monday.

The men had sailed into South Korean waters during the weekend with a white towel tied to a mast, an anonymous official said. The white towel suggested they might want to defect to the South.

Under questioning, the sailors said they had used the white flag for safety reasons and wanted to go back to the North.

A Russian boat

North Korea released two South Koreans from a Russian boat on the weekend

No intention to stay

South Korean Defense Ministry officials "concluded that there was no indication any of the three sailors had intended to infiltrate [South Korea]," the official said.

Relations between the two Korean states remain cool amid stalling international attempts to curtail North Korea's nuclear program.

North Korea released two South Koreans and 15 Russians from custody on Saturday after their fishing boat had drifted into its its waters.

South Korean officials generally let North Koreans return to the North unless they suspect espionage. Several instances of letting North Korean fisherman stay in the South sparked angry outbursts from Pyongyang.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un launched a "new type" of missile into nearby waters in July, the first missile test since Donald Trump met the country's leader to discuss denuclearization in June. South Korea and the US condemned the move, saying it threatened progress that had been made in the talks.

jns/amp (AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

North Korean refugees help their relatives flee to the South

Resettled refugees themselves are now playing a bigger role in helping their family and friends flee poverty and repression in North Korea. (07.12.2010)  

North Korea missile launches a 'solemn warning' — state media

Kim Jong Un supervised the launch of "a new type of tactical guided weapon," North Korean media have reported, in a warning to Seoul. The US and South Korea have urged Pyongyang to avoid provocations and resume talks. (26.07.2019)  

North Korea frees Russian fishing boat: Moscow

The vessel was detained more than a week ago after Pyongyang accused the crew of entering its territorial waters. Fifteen Russians and two South Korean nationals were on board. (28.07.2019)  

WWW links

Newsletter  

Related content

Nordkorea l Russisches Fischerschiff Xiang Hai Lin 8 wurde beschlagnahmt

North Korea frees Russian fishing boat: Moscow 28.07.2019

The vessel was detained more than a week ago after Pyongyang accused the crew of entering its territorial waters. Fifteen Russians and two South Korean nationals were on board.

Nordkorea | Neue Raketentests

North Korea missile launches a 'solemn warning' — state media 26.07.2019

Kim Jong Un supervised the launch of "a new type of tactical guided weapon," North Korean media have reported, in a warning to Seoul. The US and South Korea have urged Pyongyang to avoid provocations and resume talks.

Nordkorea unternimmt neue Waffentests

North Korea fires missiles into sea: South Korea military 24.07.2019

South Korean officials reported two projectiles being launched into the sea. A United States official has described them as "short-range." It comes as the North ramps up diplomatic pressure on Washington.

Advertisement