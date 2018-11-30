North Korean soldier defects to South

The defection comes as North and South Korea have reduced military tensions along the border. Defections across the border separating the two sides are rare and have raised tensions in the past.
A North Korean soldier defected to South Korea early on Saturday, the South Korean military said.
The defector crossed the military demarcation line separating the two countries and was spotted by surveillance equipment, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.
"Related agencies plan to investigate him regarding the details of how he came to the South," it said.
The escape across the heavily fortified border separating the two Koreas comes as both sides have made moves to reduce tensions despite slow progress on denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang.
On Friday, South Korea's Defense Ministry said both militaries had completed the removal of 20 border guard posts and landmines from an area they plan to conduct joint searches for the remains of soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War.
Defections across the North-South border are rare and dangerous. Last November, a North Korean soldier was
cw/sms (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The latest cooperation project between the two foes is the first step in creating a joint train system. However, continued US sanctions may make it an impossible dream to realize. (30.11.2018)
Troops from South and North Korea have begun demining the heavily fortified DMZ border area along the peninsula. It marks the two countries' latest joint gesture aimed at easing their decades-long military standoff. (01.10.2018)
The two Koreas reaffirmed their plan to host the 2032 Olympics. The large-scale event would require an unprecedented level of cooperation, resources, and a greater openness by an isolated Pyongyang. (19.09.2018)
The two countries have inagurated a new complex that will let their officials communicate directly with one another (14.09.2018)
A North Korean soldier was shot and wounded as he made it to a South Korean controlled border post. It was a rare defection at the only point where soldiers from the two sides stand just meters from each other. (13.11.2017)