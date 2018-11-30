 North Korean soldier defects to South | News | DW | 01.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

North Korean soldier defects to South

The defection comes as North and South Korea have reduced military tensions along the border. Defections across the border separating the two sides are rare and have raised tensions in the past.

North and South Korea border (Getty Images/AFP/K. Min-Hee)

A North Korean soldier defected to South Korea early on Saturday, the South Korean military said.

The defector crossed the military demarcation line separating the two countries and was spotted by surveillance equipment, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

"Related agencies plan to investigate him regarding the details of how he came to the South," it said.

The escape across the heavily fortified border separating the two Koreas comes as both sides have made moves to reduce tensions despite slow progress on denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang. 

Karte Infografik North Korea and South Korea Military Demarcation Line Panmunjom ENG

On Friday, South Korea's Defense Ministry said both militaries had completed the removal of 20 border guard posts and landmines from an area they plan to conduct joint searches for the remains of soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War.

Defections across the North-South border are rare and dangerous. Last November, a North Korean soldier was wounded when his colleagues fired on him as he made a daring escape across the border at the Panmunjom truce village. 

Watch video 00:52
Now live
00:52 mins.

A rail link connecting North and South Korea?

cw/sms (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

South Korean train crosses North Korea border

The latest cooperation project between the two foes is the first step in creating a joint train system. However, continued US sanctions may make it an impossible dream to realize. (30.11.2018)  

South and North Korea begin removing landmines along border

Troops from South and North Korea have begun demining the heavily fortified DMZ border area along the peninsula. It marks the two countries' latest joint gesture aimed at easing their decades-long military standoff. (01.10.2018)  

North and South Korea to launch joint 2032 Summer Olympics bid

The two Koreas reaffirmed their plan to host the 2032 Olympics. The large-scale event would require an unprecedented level of cooperation, resources, and a greater openness by an isolated Pyongyang. (19.09.2018)  

North Korea and South Korea open joint liaison office

The two countries have inagurated a new complex that will let their officials communicate directly with one another (14.09.2018)  

North Korean soldier shot trying to defect to South

A North Korean soldier was shot and wounded as he made it to a South Korean controlled border post. It was a rare defection at the only point where soldiers from the two sides stand just meters from each other. (13.11.2017)  

Two Koreas pledge to boost ties

North and South Korea have agreed to a series of moves to strengthen military, sporting and transport ties. It's part of several recent meetings between the two sides with the goal of nuclear disarmament. (15.10.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

A rail link connecting North and South Korea?  

Related content

Nord- und Südkorea planen Bahnverbindung zwischen beiden Ländern

South Korean train crosses North Korea border 30.11.2018

The latest cooperation project between the two foes is the first step in creating a joint train system. However, continued US sanctions may make it an impossible dream to realize.

Nord- und Südkorea planen Bahnverbindung zwischen beiden Ländern

A rail link connecting North and South Korea? 30.11.2018

A South Korean train rolled into North Korea on Friday for the first time in a decade. Engineers and officials on board will examine how to create a linked, cross-border rail network on the Korean Peninsula.

Südkorea | Bahnof Dorasan Station

UN grants North Korea sanctions exemption for North-South rail survey 24.11.2018

North and South Korea want to explore reconnecting their rail and road systems as part of efforts to ease tensions in the region. The South needed an exemption from the United Nations sanctions regime for that to happen.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 