North Korean balloons drift into Seoul presidential complex

North Korean balloons were found on the presidential compound's grounds in the South Korean capital. The balloons carrying trash were safely collected and are not a danger to the public, South Korean authorities say.

North Korean balloons containing trash again entered South Korea on Wednesday, drifting into the presidential complex grounds in Seoul.

The presidential complex is located in the central Yongsan area of the South Korean capital. Seoul is located only 35 miles (56 kilometers) from the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas.

What do we know so far?

"The chemical, biological and radiological (warfare) response team has safely collected the trash balloons," the South Korean presidential security service told the AFP news agency.

"After investigation, results have confirmed that there was no danger nor contamination of the object," the South Korean security authorities continued.

South Korean authorities did not say if President Yoon Suk Yeol was present at the compound when the trash balloons landed. Earlier South Korean presidents had their office at the Blue House in the historic Jongno district, but Yoon instead has moved to work on official duties at the Yongsan complex.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff earlier on Wednesday reported that the balloons from North Korea were north of Seoul and warned citizens to be vigilant.

Tenth round of North Korean trash balloons enter South since late May

The latest trash balloons come after South Korea ramped up its broadcasts of propaganda and pop music at the DMZ, targeting the North. The North Korean government was also angered by recent firing drills conducted by South Korea near their shared border area.

It's the tenth round of North Korean balloons drifting towards the South since late May.

The balloons from North Korea were initially a response to leaflets coming from South Korea, which carried material criticizing the North Korean government and ruling Kim family.

The North and South are still technically in a state of war, as the Korean War ended in 1953 ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

wd/jsi (Reuters, AFP)