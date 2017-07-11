North Korea warns of 'arms race' in France-Australia submarine row

North Korea said Monday that a US-Australia submarine deal, coupled with the new Indo-Pacific defense pact between the US, Australia and United Kingdom, could cause an "arms race."

State media quoted a foreign ministry official as saying: "These are extremely undesirable and dangerous acts which will upset the strategic balance in the Asia-Pacific region and trigger off a chain of nuclear arms race."

What caused the row between France and Australia?

Last week, France recalled its ambassadors from the US and Australia, after a decision from Canberra to purchase nuclear-powered submarines from the US.

US President Joe Biden announced an alliance involving Australia and Britain, which would involve the purchase of nuclear-powered submarines from the US.

The decision sunk a $40-billion (€34 billion) deal Australia had with France. Under that agreement French defense contractor Naval Group would build 12 submarines.

The blindside led to the angry diplomatic response from Paris.

