North Korea vows 'toughest' anti-US stance in party meeting

At the year-end meeting, North Korean officials committed to aggressively implementing strong anti-US measures to protect its security and national interests.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un chaired a meeting that called for the "toughest" strategy against the US, state media KCNA said on Sunday.

Kim was heading a key year-end party meeting to outline the country's 2025 strategy, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

In the meeting, party and government officials resolved to "aggressively" launch North Korea's "toughest anti-US counteraction," to safeguard its security and national interests, while also pledging to strengthen relations with "friendly" nations, according to the report.

Kim emphasized advancing defense science and technology to bolster North Korea's deterrence capabilities at the December 23-27 meeting.

US-South Korea-Japan alliance condemned

The KCNA report condemned the United States, South Korea, and Japan's alliance, labeling it a "nuclear military bloc" and describing South Korea as an "anti-communist outpost of the US."

The report also called the US "the most reactionary state that regards anti-communism as its invariable state policy."

"This reality clearly shows to which direction we should advance and what we should do and how," KCNA said.

North Korean soldiers in Ukraine war

The meeting comes at a time when military ties between Pyongyang and Moscow have strengthened under a military pact that was signed in June and recently came into force.

According to Seoul, North Korean soldiers have entered combat in Ukraine as part of the military deal, with more than a thousand soldiers killed or wounded since then.

Ukraine's allies have called North Korea's involvement in the war a "dangerous expansion."

ss/wd (Reuters, AFP)