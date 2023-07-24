  1. Skip to content
North Korea: UN started 'conversation' on missing US soldier

16 minutes ago

Travis King had sprinted into North Korea while on a civilian tour on the border between the two Koreas. North Korea has been silent about King's status.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UIRh
Pvt Travis King
Pvt Travis King had crossed the demilitarized zone into North KoreaImage: Family Photo/AP Photo/picture alliance

Talks between the United Nations Command and North Korea have started regarding the case of US soldier Travis King, a UN official said on Monday.

"A conversation has commenced with the Korean People's Army through the mechanism of the armistice agreement," Lieutenant General Andrew Harrison of the US-led multinational command, responsible for overseeing the Korean War truce, said during a debriefing.

He added that their primary concern is the wellbeing of King.

The discussions with North Korea's military are taking place through an established mechanism under the Korean War armistice.

US soldier escapes to North Korea

US Private Travis King had completed his deployment in South Korea, as well as a prison sentence for assault, and should have returned to the US, but escaped from the airport to join a private tour of the border.

He broke away from the group and crossed the demilitarized zone into North Korea, according to Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh.

The development comes around the time when tensions between Pyongyang and Washington have risen over the recent docking of a US nuclear-powered in South Korea.

North Korea's defense minister suggested last week that the docking of the submarine could be grounds for a nuclear attack by the North.

ss/fb (AFP, Reuters)

Alberto Nunez Feijoo, leader of the mainstream conservative Popular Party, gestures to supporters outside the party headquarters following Spain's general election, in Madrid

Spain election: Conservatives win but fall short of majority

Politics9 hours ago
