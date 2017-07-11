North Korea to reconnect emergency hotline with the South

North Korea announced it will reconnect an emergency communication hotline with South Korea on Monday morning,

According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the line will be restored at 9 a.m. local time (00:00 UTC).

On Thursday, state media had reported that Kim Jong Un was open to re-establishing contact with Seoul, saying the lines would help "realize the expectations and desire of the entire Korean nation."

What is the North-South hotline?

Dozens of phone lines between North and South Korea have been in operation on and off since the 1970's to allow communication on important military and political concerns on the Korean Peninsula.

In 2018 a direct line between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was set up to help ease bubbling tensions at the time.

Relations challenged by missile tests

A spate of missile tests has heightened tensions over the past few weeks. During September North Korean state media announced the succesful test of a hypersonic missile. Pyongyang also was also reported to have successfully launched a long-range cruise missile with the capability of hitting targets 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) away.

There is concern among regional allies over how close the North is to being able to arm a long-range missile with a nuclear warhead.

South Korea meanwhile had said it had successully test fired missile from one of its submarines.