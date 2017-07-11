North Korea to reconnect emergency hotline with the South

North Korea announced it will reconnect an emergency communication hotline with South Korea on Monday morning,

According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the line will be restored at 9 a.m. local time (00:00 UTC).

On Thursday, state media had reported that Kim Jong Un was open to re-establishing contact with Seoul, saying the lines would help "realize the expectations and desire of the entire Korean nation."

What is the North-South hotline?

The important lines of communication between the two countries have been in operation on and off since the 1970's. They consist of dozens of phone lines that deal with military and political concerns on the Korean Peninsula.

In 2018 a direct line between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korea's Kim Jong Un was set up to help ease bubbling tensions at the time. Relations had improved somewhat during 2018, with three meetings taking place during the course of the year.

However relations took a turn for the worse following the collapsed talks with the US in the 2019 in Hanoi, Vietnam

The lines were cut by Pyongyang last year after the South was accused of failing to stop activists from floating propaganda leaflets by balloon across the border into the North,

Relations challenged by missile tests

A spate of missile tests has heightened tensions over the past few weeks. During September North Korean state media announced

the successul test of a hypersonic missile. Pyongyang also was also reported to have successfully launched a long-range cruise missile with the capability of hitting targets 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) away.

There is concern among regional allies over how close the North is to being able to arm a long-range missile with a nuclear warhead.

South Korea meanwhile had said it had successully test fired missile from one of its submarines.