North Korea to reconnect emergency hotline with the South

Pyongyang had cut the hotline after joint military drills with South Korea and the US in August.
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un had expressed willingness to reconnect the line of communication with Seoul
North Korea announced it will reconnect an emergency communication hotline with South Korea on Monday morning,
According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the line will be restored at 9 a.m. local time (00:00 UTC).
On Thursday, state media had reported that Kim Jong Un was open to re-establishing contact with Seoul, saying the lines would help "realize the expectations and desire of the entire Korean nation."
