North Korea to reconnect emergency hotline with the South

North Korea announced it will reconnect an emergency communication hotline with South Korea on Monday morning,

According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the line will be restored at 9 a.m. local time (00:00 UTC).

On Thursday, state media had reported that Kim Jong Un was open to re-establishing contact with Seoul, saying the lines would help "realize the expectations and desire of the entire Korean nation."

More to follow...