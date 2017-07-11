North Korea tests short-range missiles, slams sanctions

North Korea fired at least two short-range missiles over the weekend, Seoul officials said on Wednesday, confirming earlier reports by Washington.

The launch is Pyongyang's first since US President Joe Biden took office in January. It came just days after Washington's foreign policy and defense chiefs visited the region for talks with allies.

US officials said Pyongyang fired two short-range, non-ballistic missiles that did not fall under the UN security council bans. Washington tried to downplay the launch as "common" military testing.

South Korea said they appeared to be cruise missiles fired towards China rather than Japan, a US ally.

JCS monitored

Biden responded to reporters asking about the launch, saying: "We have learned that nothing much has changed."

A US official also told reporters that Pyongyang's launch would not affect Washington's intent to restart nuclear talks with North Korea.

The US is reviewing its approach towards Pyongyang after former President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un had a tumultuous relationship that started with threats of war, moved on to summits and handshakes, and ultimately delivered little tangible progress in denuclearizing Pyongyang.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Seoul had monitored the test in real-time. The JSC typically reports Pyongyang's advanced weapon testing nearly in real-time, faster than it announces lower-grade missiles testing.

North Korea doubles down on sanctions

Also on Wednesday, a spokesperson for North Korea's Foreign Ministry slammed the recent European Union sanctions against Pyongyang officials, calling them a "sinister political tool" triggered by the bloc's "inveterate repugnancy coupled with a psychotic way of thinking."

The EU had announced sanctions on individuals and entities in six countries, including China, Russia and North Korea, over human rights violations on Monday.

Watch video 03:17 N. Korea allegedly using slave labor – Frank Smith reports

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged messages earlier this week, where they spoke of the strong alliance between Pyongyang and Beijing.

Pyongyang has so far ignored Biden's administration's diplomatic efforts, saying it won't engage in meaningful talks with Washington until the US abandons what it sees as "hostile policies," referring primarily to US sanctions.

fb/msh (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)