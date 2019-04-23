North Korea test fires several missiles

North Korea has conducted its first missile test since 2017. A series of short-range missiles were fired into the Sea of Japan.
North Korea launched several missile as a test on Saturday morning, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
The JCS are investigating the details of the launch.
An unidentified short range missile was fired at about 9 a.m. local time (12 a.m. UTC) from near the east coast city of Wonsan towards the Sea of Japan.
It was followed by several others, which flew 70-200 kilometers (44-124 miles).
It marks the country's first documented missile launch since it fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in November 2017. After that launch it declared its nuclear capabilities complete and restarted talks with the US and South Korea.
aw/bw Reuters, dpa, AFP, AP)
