North Korea test fires ballistic missile off east coast

North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) off its east coast, South Korea's military confirmed Tuesday.

Both, the South and Japan said that at least one ballistic missile was launched — the latest in a series of weapons tests in recent weeks.

"Our military detected one unidentified short-range ballistic missile presumed to be an SLBM fired by North Korea," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The South Korean military was "closely monitoring the situation and maintaining readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States, to prepare for possible additional launches," it said.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said their initial analysis suggested that the North fired two ballistic missiles, and called the continued weapons tests "very regrettable."

The prime minister, who is going into a general election later this month, was pulled off the campaign trail to deal with the missile situation.

How significant is the latest missile test?

South Korean officials said the ballistic missile was launched from Sinpo, a major naval shipyard, where the North keeps submarines, and equipment for testing SLBMs, according to satellite photographs.

The launch was the latest in a string of tests, which include a long-range cruise missile, a train-launched weapon, and what the North said was a hypersonic warhead.

A regional arms race is underway, with the South last month testing its first SLBM, becoming one of the few nations in the world to have demonstrated proven technology.

Watch video 06:10 Are we seeing a new arms race on the Korean Peninsula?

Intelligence chiefs to hold talks

The weapons test comes as Avril Haines, the US director of national intelligence, arrived in Seoul for a three-way meeting with her South Korean and Japanese counterparts on Tuesday.

The intelligence chiefs were scheduled to discuss the standoff with North Korea, amid other issues, according to reports.

The move also came after the US special representative on North Korea, Sung Kim, reiterated Washington's willingness for talks.

"We harbor no hostile intent toward (North Korea) and we are hopeful to meeting with them without conditions," he said following talks with his South Korean counterpart in Washington.

