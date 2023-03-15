  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Migration
A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, March 14, 2023
North Korea has launched several missile tests, like this one from March 14Image: Ahn Young-joon/AP Photo/picture alliance
ConflictsNorth Korea

North Korea test fires another ballistic missile

20 minutes ago

North Korea fired a ballistic missile in to the sea off its east coast, South Korean military officials have said.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OkEy

Pyongyang test-fired another ballistic missile on Thursday. The move comes amid acute regional tension, the South Korean military said, according to the Yonhap news agency.

The missile was fired into waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, the agency said, quoting the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

South Korea's military said the launch occurred in the morning but did not provide additional details.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was due to fly to Japan for a rare summit with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The summit, the first in over 10 years, is part of an attempt to overcome the two countries' historical, political and economic disputes and to improve cooperation in the face of the North Korean threat and other challenges.

Pyongyang had already staged two launch events this week amid joint military exercises being held by South Korea and the United States. North Korea said it regards the drills as a rehearsal for invasion.

More to come soon on this breaking news

sms/lo (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Fighter jet is seen flying over Poland

How NATO sees the recent Russian jet incidents

Politics8 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A young rape survivor seen from the back

In Ethiopia's Tigray conflict, rape is used as a weapon

In Ethiopia's Tigray conflict, rape is used as a weapon

Conflicts8 hours ago03:32 min
More from Africa

Asia

A cell phone with a message reading No Internet

India: 'Internet shutdown capital of the world'

India: 'Internet shutdown capital of the world'

Freedom of Speech7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with lawmakers in Israel's parliament

Germany hosts Israel's prime minister in tense times

Germany hosts Israel's prime minister in tense times

Politics11 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A statue of Pope John Paul II with miter and crosier holding up his hand in blessing, pictured from behind, Warsaw, Poland

Poland: John Paul II abuse cover-up claims divide a nation

Poland: John Paul II abuse cover-up claims divide a nation

Politics8 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Three men standing at a table holding documents

Iran-Saudi deal: China's growing clout in the Middle East

Iran-Saudi deal: China's growing clout in the Middle East

PoliticsMarch 14, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Made Burger

Why burgers are bad for the planet

Why burgers are bad for the planet

ClimateMarch 14, 202307:44 min
More from North America

Latin America

Opposition members praying in a church in Managua, Nicaragua

Vatican-Nicaragua relations: Strained or broken?

Vatican-Nicaragua relations: Strained or broken?

Politics6 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage