North Korea says it tested hypersonic missile

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a successful test of a hypersonic missile, state media reported Wednesday.

The report came a day after the after the militaries of the United States, South Korea and Japan said they detected North Korea firing a suspected ballistic missile into its eastern sea.

The early-morning launch came as the UN Security Council finished discussions in New York on how to respond to Pyongyang's reported testing of a suspected hypersonic weapon last week.

"Our military detected a suspected ballistic missile fired by North Korea from land towards the East Sea at around 7:27 a.m. today," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement on Tuesday.

Initial estimates found that the missile traveled more than 700 kilometers (435 miles) to a maximum altitude of 60 kilometers at a top speed up to 10 times the speed of sound (12,348 kmh/7,673 mph), the JCS said.

"We assess that this is more advanced than the missile North Korea fired on January 5," it added.

The South's National Security Council (NSC) held an emergency meeting and expressed "strong regret" over the latest missile test.

"Members of the NSC urged North Korea to swiftly respond to the international community's expectations for peace and stability on the Korean peninsula, and agree to resume dialogue and cooperation," the presidential Blue House said in a statement.

Tuesday's projectile appeared to have landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), according to Japanese media.

"That North Korea continues to launch missiles is extremely regrettable," Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

The United States Tuesday said the test was a threat to the international community and reaffirmed its commitment to defend regional allies.

"This launch is in violation of multiple UN Security Council Resolutions and poses a threat to the DPRK's neighbors and the international community," the State Department said, using the abbreviation for the official name of North Korea.

6 countries condemn last week's test

The United States, joined by France, Ireland, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Albania, issued a joint statement on Monday, ahead of the UN Security Council closed-door meeting, urging North Korea to cease "destabilizing actions."

"These actions increase the risk of miscalculation and escalation and pose a significant threat to regional stability," US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in the statement.

The six countries called on Pyongyang "to refrain from further destabilizing actions... and engage in meaningful dialogue towards our shared goal of complete denuclearization."

Watch video 01:53 North Korea: Breeding rabbits to fight food insecurity

On Tuesday, US aviation regulators said they had temporarily paused commercial airline departures for 15 minutes in some cities on the West Coast on Monday night in response to news of the missile launch.

North's leader urges military advances

The January 5 launch came days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to bolster the country's military forces.

The missile tests are seen as attempts to counter an unstable international situation amid stalled talks with South Korea and the United States.

Talks between Washington and Pyongyang have remained stalled since a failed summit between Kim and then US President Donald Trump in 2019.

The US, under the current President Joe Biden, has since declared a willingness for dialogue, while saying it will seek "denuclearization."

Pyongyang has rejected the offer saying it is open to talks only if Washington and others cease "hostile policies" such as sanctions and military exercises in the region.

adi/aw (AFP, Reuters)