North Korea says it test-fired new anti-aircraft missile

North Korea on Friday said it had test-fired a newly designed anti-aircraft missile, which would be the fourth in a recent series of weapons tests, and the second this week.

South Korea and Japan generally confirm North Korean missile launches soon after they occur. However, they have not yet done so for this latest missile test announcement from Pyongyang.

Anti-aircraft missiles are typically smaller than the ballistic missiles the North is banned from developing under UN Security Council resolutions, and harder to detect from a long distance.

The North's state media described it as a "remarkable combat performance" by the missile which included twin rudder controls and a double impulse flight engine.

North boasts new tech

"The remarkable combat performance of the new-type anti-aircraft missile with features of rapid responsiveness and guidance accuracy of the missile control system as well as the substantial increase in the distance of downing air targets has been verified," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

The purpose of the test was to confirm the functionality of the missile's launcher, radar, comprehensive battle command vehicle, and combat performance, the KCNA said, citing the Academy of Defense Science, a military weapons developer.

A photo published in the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper showed a missile being launched at an angle from a launch vehicle.

South Korea's military said a detailed analysis was needed to verify the KCNA report.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly did not attend the test launch.

Watch video 06:10 Are we seeing a new arms race on the Korean Peninsula?

It was instead overseen by Pak Jong Chon, a member of the ruling Workers' Party's powerful politburo and Central Committee.

On Tuesday, the North tested a hypersonic missile that is harder to detect and intercept.

In September, it also launched what it said was a long-range cruise missile. North Korea has said its recent weapons launch were aimed at boosting the country's defense capabilities.

Kim willing to restore North-South communication lines

Earlier this week, Kim said he had no reason to attack the South and expressed his willingness to reopen severed inter-Korean hotlines.

He also accused US President Joe Biden's administration of pursuing the same "military threats" and "hostile policy" as in the past, but in "more cunning ways and methods," the KCNA reported.

His comments came in response to Washington announcing its willingness to meet North Korean representatives anywhere, at any time, without preconditions, while saying it will seek denuclearization.

Meanwhile, South Korean President Moon Jae-in has recently reiterated his calls for a formal declaration that the Korean War is over.

While hostilities during the war ceased in 1953, only an armistice was signed rather than a peace treaty, which means the two sides are still technically at war.

adi/wmr (Reuters, AFP, AP)