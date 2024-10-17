  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Middle EastUkraineMigration
Rule of LawNorth Korea

North Korea says it redefined South as 'hostile state'

October 17, 2024

For decades, North Korea's formal stated goal was a communist reunification of the peninsula. Now it's reclassified South Korea as a "hostile state" at the earlier recommendation of Kim Jong Un.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ltGv
This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows a demolition of parts of the northern sections of unused road and rail links that once connected the country with the South, seen from North Korea Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified.
North Korean media, whether intentionally or not, mentioned the new classification while reporting on the detonation of border roads and rail lines two days agoImage: KCNA/AP/picture alliance

North Korean state news agency KCNA on Thursday reported for the first time that the country had revised its constitution to define South Korea as a "hostile state." 

The change took place last week at a meeting of the country's rubber-stamp legislature, following a proposal from Kim Jong Un in January, but past propaganda on revisions to the constitution had offered few details. 

KCNA say blowing border links was 'inevitable and legitimate measure' given new status

The new status was mentioned in a KCNA report on North Korea detonating symbolic roads and railways still linking it to the South two days earlier. 

The state-controlled news agency said that the army had taken "a measure to physically cut off the DPRK's roads and railways which lead to the ROK [South Korea]" which was "part of the phased complete separation of its territory, where its sovereignty is exercised, from the ROK's territory."

North Korea's formal name is the Democratic Republic of Korea (DPRK) and South Korea's the Republic of Korea (ROK).

KCNA reported that the destruction of connecting infrastructure was an "inevitable and legitimate measure taken in keeping with the requirement of the DPRK Constitution which clearly defines the ROK as a hostile state."

This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows a demolition of parts of the northern sections of unused road and rail links that once connected the country with the South, seen from North Korea Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified.
KCNA also published unverified images it said depicted the detonations, which took place at a closed event without international journalists present Image: KCNA/AP/picture alliance

North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly had convened last week and KCNA had made mention of amendments to the constitution without offering many details.

This passing reference on Thursday, which also went into no further detail, was its first confirmation of the change. 

North Korea fortifies border with South

An 'expected' confirmation

In January, Kim had called for a constitutional amendment to erase reunification with the South as a national goal while accusing Seoul of colluding with the US to seek the collapse of his regime.

"There may still be an internal propaganda review underway about the appropriate way to disclose the constitutional revisions, but this confirmation was expected," Ankit Panda, an expert with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told the Associated Press.

In response, South Korea has said it will continue to pursue reunification but will respond to any mounting aggression with force. It fired warning shots south of the border when the North detonated the roads and railways.

Some experts warn this could be Kim making legal room to use nuclear weapons against the South by legally defining it as an enemy state.

Others say he may instead be seeking to guard against South Korean culture and cement his family's grip on power closer to home, given the vast and still widening gap in living standards in the two countries.

Worsening relations

Animosity between the two neighbors increased over the last few days when Pyongyang accused Seoul of flying drones over it three times this month, warning of military reprisals in the future.

While the South initially denied claims about the drones, it later changed tactics and refused to comment.

Moreover, Pyongyang has increased testing of nuclear-capable ballistic missiles over the last year which it says is in response to military drills and collaboration between South Korea and the nuclear-armed US.

Formally, the two countries have been in a state of war since 1950 as the Korean War concluded with an armistice rather than peace treaty in 1953. 

North Korea–South Korea relations reach new low

mk/msh (dpa, AP, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Kim Jong Un attends the 10th Session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly

North Korea's Kim closes agencies aimed at reunification

North Korea's Kim closes agencies aimed at reunification

North Korea has slashed three organizations in charge of cooperation with the South, with Kim saying reconciliation is no longer possible. South Korea pledged retaliation if "North Korea carries out a provocation."
ConflictsJanuary 16, 2024
South Korean soldiers on the border road with the North

Seoul says North Korea moving to blow up cross-border roads

Seoul says North Korea moving to blow up cross-border roads

South Korea says it has detected preparations by North Korea to blow up its sections of inter-Korean roads. Tensions have been soaring between the two countries in recent weeks.
ConflictsOctober 14, 2024