North Korea launches projectile towards East Sea, says Seoul

South Korea's military said it had detected an "unidentified projectile" launched by Pyongyang towards the Sea of Japan.

This launch comes just a week after North Korea fired a new hypersonic missile system, its first for the year. It is designed to attack remote targets in the Pacific ocean.

It came while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was visiting South Korea.

In November, North Korea had tested its most advanced solid fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

