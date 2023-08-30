  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Gabon
Extreme weather
Ukraine
ConflictsNorth Korea

North Korea launches missiles amid US drills with the South

August 30, 2023

The launches come as the United States and South Korea conduct military exercises that North Korea regards as a threat.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Vlvc
Television shows missile heading skyward
North Korea has raised concerns over joint US and South Korea drills in the regionImage: Kim Hong-Ji/REUTERS

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Wednesday, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, and reported on by media in Seoul.

The incident comes amid joint military exercises carried out by the United States and South Korea.

More than a coincidence, analysts say

Indeed, analysts in South Korea have suggested the missile firings were seen as a sign of protest against the drills from Washington and Seoul.

On Tuesday, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un said the military exercises have turned the Korean peninsula into  the world's "biggest war hardware concentration spot."

Posturing

Wednesday's missiles were fired toward the Sea of Japan, just before midnight, Seoul's military said, adding it was still analyzing the exact nature of the missiles fired by Pyongyang, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported.

"While strengthening our monitoring and vigilance against additional provocations, our military is maintaining a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States," the Seoul's Joint Chiefs said in a text message sent to reporters.

More weapons tests than ever before

Pyongyang has carried out a record number of weapons tests this year.

Earlier Wednesday, the United States flew at least one B-1B bomber for a joint aerial training exercise with other South Korean and US warplanes, flying above the Korean Peninsula.

jsi/jcg (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Smoke rises in the sky over the city after a Russian missile strike

Ukraine updates: Russia says drone attacks hit 6 regions

ConflictsAugust 30, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema speaks during their picket against Uganda's anti-homosexuality bill at the Ugandan High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Ugandan could face death penalty under anti-gay law

Ugandan could face death penalty under anti-gay law

Human RightsAugust 29, 202301:40 min
More from Africa

Asia

A protester in Manipur yells and gestures

India: Manipur violence deepens distrust between communities

India: Manipur violence deepens distrust between communities

ConflictsAugust 30, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

A picture of casks with nuclear waste in a storage hall at the Ahaus facility

German nuclear phaseout leaves radioactive waste problem

German nuclear phaseout leaves radioactive waste problem

BusinessAugust 30, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A group of women wearing abayas walking down a street

France: Abaya ban triggers secular laws debate

France: Abaya ban triggers secular laws debate

ReligionAugust 30, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

People stage a protest as they wave the Druze flags in the southern city of Sweida, Syria.

Syria protests: New revolution or economic issue?

Syria protests: New revolution or economic issue?

PoliticsAugust 29, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A wave splashes on the coast of the Florida Keys

Hurricane Idalia tears through Cuba before reaching Florida

Hurricane Idalia tears through Cuba before reaching Florida

CatastropheAugust 30, 20239 images
More from North America

Latin America

Opfersuche nach Militärputsch in Chile

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

ConflictsAugust 30, 202301:59 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage