North Korea launches long-range missile amid NATO summit

North Korea has launched a Hwasong-18 ballistic missile off its eastern coast. The provocation follows two days of bellicose Pyongyang rhetoric aimed at the US.

North Korea fired its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in three months on Wednesday morning.

It tested the latest Hwasong-18 missile, first launched in April. North Korea has referred to the weapon as the centerpiece of its nuclear strike capability, using it as a signal to the United States and other adversaries.

"North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile into the East Sea," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

Japan's Coast Guard and Defense Ministry made similar statements.

The Japanese Coast Guard said the missile appeared likely to land about 550 kilometers (roughly 340 miles) east of the Korean peninsula at around 11:13 a.m. local time (0213 UTC).

The missile flew about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) for 74 minutes — its longest-ever flight time — to a maximum altitude of around 6,000 km and a range of 1,000 km, TV Asahi reported, citing a Japanese defense official.

According to state media KCNA, Kim Jong Un personally observed the launch.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un previously called the Hwasong-18 his most powerful weapon.

Japan, South Korea spring into action

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said a summit was planned with South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

"We will respond in close cooperation with the international community," he said, adding that Japan has protested through diplomatic channels in Beijing.

Matsuno said the launch threatened peace and stability in the region and that Tokyo had lodged a protest through diplomatic channels in Beijing.

Meanwhile, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was in Lithuania for a NATO summit, held an emergency national security council meeting to discuss the missile launch and vowed to use the summit to call for strong international solidarity to confront such threats.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is also in Lithuania for the NATO leaders' meeting, ordered his staff to gather information and stay alert to prepare for unpredicted events, according to the prime minister's office.



NATO and non-member South Korea signed a partnership program at the alliance's summit in Vilnius, Lithuania on Tuesday Image: yonap/picture alliance

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) said it will convene a meeting on Thursday to discuss the recent launch. Previous UNSC resolutions have banned North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear weapons development.

Germany's foreign ministry also strongly condemned the missile launch, calling it "illegal" and a threat to international peace and security.

"We call on the DPRK (North Korea) to fully comply with its obligations under Security Council resolutions," the ministry said on Twitter.

North Korea criticizes alleged US surveillance

The recently launched North Korean ICBM is the first to utilize solid propellants. This technological advancement enables faster deployment of missiles in war times. It is

Images shared by KCNA revealed the Hwasong-18 being launched from a canister positioned on a road-mobile transporter erector launcher (TEL). The TEL is a multi-wheeled vehicle designed to enable missile launches from unpredictable locations.

The missile is a type of solid-fuel weapon that is

The developments follow two days of critical comments from North Korea aimed at the United States. Pyongyang complained of supposed US aerial reconnaissance flights over its territory. The reclusive regime leader Kim Jong Un's influential sister Kim Yo Jong had also spoken about the issue, threatening reprisals.

North Korea also recently tried and failed to launch a spy satellite, whose wreckage Seoul has been analyzing.

International sanctions prohibit Pyongyang from testing ballistic missiles and launching satellites, but it has been flouting such restrictions for years, and with increased regularity more recently.

