North Korea launches long-range missile amid NATO summit

Tokyo and Seoul's governments both said that North Korea had launched what could be a ballistic missile towards waters off its eastern coast. It follows two days of bellicose rhetoric aimed at the US from Pyongyang.

Japanese and South Korean officials reported a potential ballistic missile launch from North Korea on Wednesday morning.

"North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile into the East Sea," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

Japan's Coast Guard and Defense Ministry made similar statements.

The Japanese Coast Guard said the missile appeared likely to land about 550km (340 miles) east of the Korean peninsula at around 11:13 a.m. local time (0213 UTC).

The South Korean military said that it was a long range missile.

The missile flew for 74 minutes to an altitude of 6,000 km and range of 1,000 km, TV Asahi reported, citing a Japanese defence official.

Japnaese chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said a summit was planned with South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

"We will respond in close cooperation with the international community," he said.

Matsuno said the launch threatened peace and stability in the region and that Tokyo had lodged a protest through diplomatic channels in Beijing.

Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Mnister Fumio Kishida was in Vilnius, Lihuania. He is set to meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on the sidelines of the NATO summit..

North Korea criticizes alleged US surveillance

The developments follow two days of critical comments from North Korea aimed at the US, complaining of supposed US aerial reconnaissance flights over its territory. The reclusive regime's leader Kim Jong Un's influential sister Kim Yo Jong had also spoken about the issue, threatening reprisals.

It also coincides with NATO's leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, which South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol is attending.

NATO and non-member South Korea signed a partnership program at the alliance's summit in Vilnius, Lithuania on Tuesday Image: yonap/picture alliance

North Korea also recently tried and failed to launch a spy satellite, whose wreckage Seoul has been analyzing.

International sanctions prohibit Pyongyang from testing ballistic missiles and launching satellites, but it has been flouting such restrictions for years, and with increased regularity more recently.

More to follow as this story develops...

msh/sdi (AFP, Reuters)