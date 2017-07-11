North Korea: Kim Jong Un warns of food shortages

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un told the plenary meeting of the Workers' Party of Korea on Wednesday that the country could face a "tense" food situation due to floods triggered bytyphoons , the state-run KCNA news outlet reported.

What did Kim Jong Un say?

"The people's food situation is now getting tense as the agricultural sector failed to fulfill its grain production plan due to the damage by typhoon last year," Kim said during the meeting of the Workers' Party's central committee.

The North Korean leader called on senior officials to find ways to boost agricultural production.

In the 1990's a major famine killed thousands of North Koreans.

Coronavirus also causing North Korea's food shortages

The coronavirus pandemic has also exacerbated North Korea's food crisis, as the country's border with China is closed to prevent the spread of infection. China is North Korea's top trading partner.

Kim reportedly told party members that he would extend lockdown restrictions due to the "prolonged nature" of the pandemic.

North Korean leadership has previously claimed the country has had zero coronavirus cases, but experts say this is likely false.

North Korea has poor medical infrastructure and a shortage of medicines, and analysts say an outbreak would wreak havoc on the country.

During a huge military parade in Pyongyang last year, Kim apologized to the North Korean people for not adequately handling national challenges such as the pandemic.

Economy improves but sanctions remain

In regards to the North Korean economy, total industrial output increased by 25% over the same period last year, the KCNA reported.

Yet, the country continues to struggle under sanctions imposed by the US and UN over its controversial nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Kim called on party officials to discuss how the country should deal with the "current international situation" during the plenary meeting.

North Korean negotiators met with US representatives during former President Donald Trump's administration to discuss the lifting of sanctions in exchange for denuclearization.

Trump and Kim Jong Un met for two summits in Singapore and Vietnam in 2018 and 2019, although no concrete deal was achieved.

President Joe Biden also said his administration wants North Korea to pursue a path to denuclearization, but added he would not meet with Kim without preconditions.

