North Korea holds anniversary military parade

North Korea has celebrated the 75th anniversary of its ruling party with what appears to be a large military parade. Observers have said the North may use the opportunity to unveil new weapons.
Leader Kim Jong Un spoke to a large crowd of unmasked soldiers in Pyongyang's Kim II Sung Square in the pre-dawn event that appeared to breach all social distancing norms.
"I wish good health to all the people around the world who are fighting the ills of the evil coronavirus," he said in a speech broadcast on state television. He added that "not a single person" in North Korea had contracted COVID-19 since the outbreak of the global pandemic earlier this year.
Pyongyang closed its borders with neighboring China in January in a bid to protect itself from the disease.
Earlier in the day, state media reported that North Korean had been lining up to lay flowers at the statues of Kim II Sung and Kim Jong II, the father of the current ruler.
Posters across the capital carried the Workers' Party's symbol — a hammer, brush and sickle — with the slogan that read "Best glory to our great party."
This year's anniversary comes amid deadlocked nuclear negotiations with the US Trump administration and a tanking economy. Talks have faltered over disagreements on disarmament steps and the removal of sanctions imposed on the North.
South Korean officials have also expressed fears the North could use the parade to unveil a new intercontinental ballistic missile, or a new submarine-launched ballistic missile.
Foreign diplomats in Pyongyang have often been invited to observe past celebrations. But the Russian Embassy said on social media that all diplomatic missions have been advised this year to "refrain as much as possible" from traveling in the city, approaching the event venue or taking photos and videos.
