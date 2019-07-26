 North Korea frees Russian fishing boat: Moscow | News | DW | 28.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

North Korea frees Russian fishing boat: Moscow

The vessel was detained more than a week ago after Pyongyang accused the crew of entering its territorial waters. Fifteen Russians and two South Korean nationals were on board.

Russia's Xiang Hai Lin 8 fishing boat (picture-alliance/Yonhap/MarineTraffic.com, V. Kravchenko)

North Korea has released a Russian fishing boat after it was detained for violating entry regulations, the Russian embassy in Pyongyang said on Sunday.

"At 19:30, the vessel left the Wonsan port's pier and headed to Sokcho (South Korea), where two South Korean crewmembers will come ashore," it said.

South Korea's unification ministry, said the boat arrived in Sokcho on Sunday afternoon.

The boat was fishing for crab and had traveled from South Korea to the Sea of Japan on July 17 when it was seized, some 100 kilometers (55 nautical miles) from the North Korean coast.

Watch video 01:56

UN: 10 million face hunger in North Korea

The boat's 15 Russian and two South Korean crew members were detained in the port of Wonsan and faced accusations of entering North Korean territorial waters without permission.

Read more: North Korea missile launches a 'solemn warning' — state media

Moscow has insisted that the boat, belonging to the Russian North-Eastern Fishing Company, did not breach any law. In retaliation, the Kremlin threatened to freeze talks with the North on fisheries cooperation.

Russia's RIA news agency had earlier cited Russia's fisheries agency as saying shipping data showed Pyongyang's action had been illegal.

Read more: Why Russia, Iran seek deeper ties with North Korea

Watch video 01:42

First Putin-Kim summit wraps up in Russia

Russia, which neighbors North Korea, has relatively close diplomatic relations with the isolated communist state dating back to the Soviet era.

Russian coast guards frequently detain North Korean fishermen in the Far East, many of whom use rudimentary wooden boats. Some of them have received prison sentences.

Ties between the Koreas remain cool, however, amid a lack of progress in US-led diplomacy aimed at ending North Korea's nuclear program.

mm/amp (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

North Korea claims '99.98% turnout' in local elections

Pyongyang called the purported turnout a sign of the "single-minded unity" of its people. Voters are only allowed to select "yes" or "no" to a single candidate already chosen by the ruling communist party. (22.07.2019)  

North Korea: Kim Jong Un inspects new submarine

Analysts say the size of the new submarine suggests it has been designed to potentially carry ballistic missiles. North Korea has claimed to have tested submarine-launched ballistic missiles in the past. (23.07.2019)  

Trump meets Kim at Korean Demilitarized Zone

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has met US President Donald Trump at the Demilitarized Zone that divides South and North Korea for a "handshake for peace." It is the third time Kim and Trump have met in over a year. (30.06.2019)  

Putin: Kim needs 'security guarantees' on nuclear deal

The Russian and North Korean leaders have ended their meeting in Vladivostok — the first summit of its kind. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kim Jong Un was willing to disarm under certain conditions. (25.04.2019)  

Why Russia, Iran seek deeper ties with North Korea

Moscow and Tehran are both cozying up to North Korea as the White House's make-or-break policy flounders. While their motivations are different, they're both trying to seize a strategic international chance. (28.04.2019)  

North Korea missile launches a 'solemn warning' — state media

Kim Jong Un supervised the launch of "a new type of tactical guided weapon," North Korean media have reported, in a warning to Seoul. The US and South Korea have urged Pyongyang to avoid provocations and resume talks. (26.07.2019)  

Asia's triple whammy — China slowdown, trade war and chips

China's economic woes are hurting its regional neighbors from Seoul to Singapore and Donald Trump's trade war is only partly to blame. Even North Korea's economy has seen the worst contraction in decades. (25.07.2019)  

WWW links

DW's top stories by email  

Audios and videos on the topic

UN: 10 million face hunger in North Korea  

First Putin-Kim summit wraps up in Russia  

Related content

Nordkorea | Neue Raketentests

North Korea missile launches a 'solemn warning' — state media 26.07.2019

Kim Jong Un supervised the launch of "a new type of tactical guided weapon," North Korean media have reported, in a warning to Seoul. The US and South Korea have urged Pyongyang to avoid provocations and resume talks.

Nordkorea unternimmt neue Waffentests

North Korea fires missiles into sea: South Korea military 24.07.2019

South Korean officials reported two projectiles being launched into the sea. A United States official has described them as "short-range." It comes as the North ramps up diplomatic pressure on Washington.

Südkorea | F-35A Jet

Russia and South Korea give conflicting claims over airspace spat 24.07.2019

Russia has said it didn't apologize for an alleged intrusion into South Korean airspace, contradicting earlier statements reported by South Korean media. The incident has triggered a diplomatic dispute in the region.

Advertisement