North Korea fortifies border with South

Nicole Frölich | Fabian Kretschmer
October 9, 2024

North Korea's army says it is moving to permanently shut off and block the border with South Korea. Since links across the highly militarized border have already been shut down for years, what does this announcement mean? Fabian Kretschmer reports.

