North Korea fires unidentified projectile

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the ocean off its east coast on Monday, the South Korean military said.

Japan's Coast Guard also confirmed the launch.

This would be the fourth weapons test by Pyongyang since New Year's Day — a frequency that observers believe is unusual.

What do we know about the launch?

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff did not immediately state what kind of a missile was fired on Monday.

But Japan said it detected a possible ballistic missile launch from North Korea.

"North Korea appears to have launched a possible ballistic missile," a Japanese Coast Guard spokesman was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

The coast guard also issued a statement urging vessels traveling around the Japanese coast to watch out for falling objects.

It added that no immediate damage to vessels or aircraft was reported.

What did the previous launches involve?

North Korea conducted three other tests this month, two of which involved single "hypersonic missiles" capable of high speeds and maneuvering after launch.

The first launch came on January 5, followed by another one less than a week later, on January 11.

On Friday, the North test-fired a pair of short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) from a train.

