 North Korea fires unidentified projectile into sea | News | DW | 20.03.2020

News

North Korea fires unidentified projectile into sea

North Korea fired an "unidentified projectile" into the sea off the coast of the Korean peninsula.

North Korea's Kim Jong Un (Reuters/KCNA)

The Japanese Coast Guard and South Korean news agency reported on Friday that North Korea fired at least one projectile toward the East Sea that landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

It was not immediately clear where the projectiles were fired.

The nuclear-armed North carried out similar launches on two other occasions in March. Japan said those projectiles appeared to be ballistic missiles.

The latest launch comes as an extended hiatus in disarmament talks with the United States drags on.

More to come at dw.com

sms/jcg (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

