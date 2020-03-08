North Korea fires unidentified projectile into sea

The Japanese Coast Guard and South Korean news agency reported on Friday that North Korea fired at least one projectile toward the East Sea that landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

It was not immediately clear where the projectiles were fired.

The nuclear-armed North carried out similar launches on two other occasions in March. Japan said those projectiles appeared to be ballistic missiles.

The latest launch comes as an extended hiatus in disarmament talks with the United States drags on.

sms/jcg (Reuters, AFP, dpa)