North Korea fires unidentified projectile into sea

The Japanese Coast Guard and South Korean news agency reported on Friday that North Korea fired at least one projectile toward the East Sea that landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

It was not immediately clear where the projectiles were fired. Japan's Coast Guard said the projectile appeared to be a missile.

The nuclear-armed North carried out similar launches on two other occasions in March. Japan said those projectiles appeared to be ballistic missiles.

The latest trio of launch comes as an extended hiatus in disarmament talks with the United States drags on. Both Washington and Beijing have called on Pyongyang to halt its nuclear and missile programs and return to talks.

North Korea also announced that it will hold a session of its legislature, the Supreme People's Assembly. Analysts have said that would involve gathering almost 700 of the country’s leaders in one spot even as the coronavirus spreads around the world.

"If it goes ahead, it would be the ultimate show of [North Korea's] confidence in managing the coronavirus situation," Rachel Minyoung Lee, of the North Korea monitoring website NK News, said on Twitter this week.

