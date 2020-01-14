North Korea fires suspected missiles into sea, South Korea says

South Korea's military said on Thursday that its northern neighbor has fired two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missiles were launched in an eastern coastal region, but did not provide immediate details on how far the projectiles flew.

Sixth launch in 2022

The launches are Pyongyang's sixth missile tests this month. North Korea's previous launches this month include two suspected cruise missiles on Tuesday and what it said were hypersonic missiles on January 5 and 11.

The last time Pyongyang's weapons testing reached this level was in 2019, after the collapse of talks between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump, the US president at the time.

Earlier this month the US slapped new sanctions on five high-level North Koreans with connections to the country's ballistic missile program.

The five individuals targeted were "responsible for procuring goods for the DPRK's weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile-related programs," according to a US Treasury statement.

Watch video 00:14 Japan condemns North Korea's missile tests (14.01.2022)

sms/kb (Reuters, AFP, AP)