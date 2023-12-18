North Korea fires suspected long-range missile, Seoul says

It was the second suspected ballistic missile launch by North Korea within hours. The UN has banned North Korea from launching or testing ballistic missiles.

North Korea on Monday fired a long-range ballistic missile into the sea, Reuters and Yonhap news agencies reported, citing the South Korean military.

The long-range missile was fired just a few hours after Pyongyang had fired a short-range missile.

The consecutive missile launches followed a warning from the US and South Korea which threatened North Korea's end if it used nuclear weapons.

The test-fire was conducted from an area near the capital Pyongyang towards the sea off the North's east coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Japan's coast guard said that the missile which appears to be fired from North Korea has already fallen.



More to follow...

mfi/wd (Reuters, AFP, dpa)