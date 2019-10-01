North Korea fires submarine-launched missile: state media

North Korea said on Thursday it had carried out a successful test of a "new-type" of submarine-launched ballistic missile, state media reported.

"The new-type ballistic missile was fired in vertical mode," on Wednesday in the waters off Wonsan Bay, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

KCNA identified the tested ballistic missile as a Pukguksong-3.

KCNA released a photo of what appeared to be a missile launched from a submarine.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent "warm congratulations" to the research units involved in the launch, adding that it had "no adverse impact on the security of neighboring countries," KCNA reported.

The test comes just days before Washington and Pyongyang were scheduled to resume denuclearization talks, which had been stalled for months.

More to follow...

