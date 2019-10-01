North Korea fires submarine-launched missile: state media

North Korea said on Thursday it had carried out a successful test of a "new-type" of submarine-launched ballistic missile, state media reported.

"The new-type ballistic missile was fired in vertical mode," on Wednesday in the waters off Wonsan Bay, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

KCNA identified the tested ballistic missile as a Pukguksong-3 and said it was fired in "vertical mode" from the waters off Wonsan Bay in the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan.

KCNA released a photo of what appeared to be a missile launched from a submarine.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent "warm congratulations" to the research units involved in the launch, adding that it had "no adverse impact on the security of neighboring countries," KCNA reported.

The test comes just days before Washington and Pyongyang were scheduled to resume denuclearization talks, which had been stalled for months.

Japan confirmed that a ballistic missile had fallen in its territorial waters and condemned the launch.

"The launch of ballistic missiles violates UN Security Council resolutions. We sternly lodge a protest over the launch and strongly condemn it," Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters.

"We will do the utmost to protect the safety of the people and stay on high alert while coordinating with the United States and the international community," he added.

North Korea has been banned from ballistic missile launches by UN Security Council resolutions.

