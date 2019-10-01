 North Korea fires submarine-launched missile: state media | News | DW | 02.10.2019

News

North Korea fires submarine-launched missile: state media

Just days before planned talks with the US, Pyongyang said it had successfully tested a new missile.

South Korean television shows path of missile launched

North Korea said on Thursday it had carried out a successful test of a "new-type" of submarine-launched ballistic missile, state media reported.

"The new-type ballistic missile was fired in vertical mode," on Wednesday in the waters off Wonsan Bay, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

KCNA identified the tested ballistic missile as a Pukguksong-3.

KCNA released a photo of what appeared to be a missile launched from a submarine

KCNA released a photo of what appeared to be a missile launched from a submarine.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent "warm congratulations" to the research units involved in the launch, adding that it had "no adverse impact on the security of neighboring countries," KCNA reported.

The test comes just days before Washington and Pyongyang were scheduled to resume denuclearization talks, which had been stalled for months.

More to follow...

jcg/se (AFP, Reuters)

