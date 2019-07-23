North Korea fires projectiles into sea: South Korea military

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Thursday that two unidentified projectiles were fired by their North Korean neighbors.

The ministers added that the projectiles originated from near the North Korean city of Wonsan and went a total of 430 kilometers (267 miles) before landing into the sea off its east coast.

The reported firing comes as US and North Korean officials work to restart nuclear talks, and as the North has also sharply criticized planned joint military drills between US and South Korean troops. North Korea's last weapons testing was in May.

The North "fired one unidentified projectile at 5:34 a.m. and the other at 5:57 a.m., from Wonsan areas into the East Sea," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

"Our military is closely monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture," The South's Yonhap news agency quoted the Joint Chiefs of Staff as saying.

US reaction

A United States official also confirmed the reports but refused to say when the incidents occurred.

The official, who wished to remain anonymous, said the White House was aware of a "short-range projectile launched from North Korea. We have no further comment."

Japan gives more details

A Japanese government source, meanwhile, shed more light on the nature of the projectiles saying they were short-range ballistic missiles.

The source said the missiles did not reach Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and had no impact on national security.

jsi/se (AFP, Reuters, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.