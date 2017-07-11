North Korea fires projectile toward sea, South Korean military says

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the sea to the east of the Korean peninsula, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement on Saturday.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the projectile was a suspected ballistic missile.

Later, Japan's coast guard said that North Korea may have fired a missile. The office of Japan's Prime Minister said it was a suspected ballistic missile.

What do we know about the launch?

South Korea's military said the launch came from a location near Sunan. Sunan is a northwestern district of North Korean capital Pyongyang and hosts the city's international airport.

The airport has been the site of previous launches, including the testing of spy satellite system on February 27.

Other North Korean tests

The apparent test comes four days ahead of South Korea's presidential election.

This would be the ninth launch this year.

In January, North Korea threatened to abandon a self-imposed moratorium on testing long-range and nuclear weapons.

Pyongyang said Monday it conducted a test of "great significance" towards developing a reconnaissance satellite. A day earlier, Seoul said it had detected a ballistic missile launch.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated as more information is available.