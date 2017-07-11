North Korea fires projectile toward sea, South Korean military says

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
North Korea has fired an "unidentified projectile" into the sea, the South Korean military has said.
North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the sea to the east of the Korean peninsula, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement on Saturday.
Later, Japan's coast guard said that North Korea may have fired a missile. The office of Japan's Prime Minister said it was a suspected ballistic missile.
The apparent test comes four days ahead of South Korea's presidential election.
This would be the ninth launch this year.
In January, North Korea threatened to abandon a self-imposed moratorium on testing long-range and nuclear weapons.
Pyongyang said Monday it conducted a test of "great significance" towards developing a reconnaissance satellite. A day earlier, Seoul said it had detected a ballistic missile launch.
This is a breaking news article and will be updated as more information is available.
North Korea said it checked cameras and other systems during a test of "great significance" for the development of a reconnaissance satellite, after Pyongyang was accused of launching a ballistic missile.