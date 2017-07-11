 North Korea fires projectile toward sea, South Korean military says | News | DW | 05.03.2022

News

North Korea fires projectile toward sea, South Korean military says

North Korea has fired an "unidentified projectile" into the sea, the South Korean military has said.

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the sea to the east of the Korean peninsula, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement on Saturday.

Later, Japan's coast guard said that North Korea may have fired a missile. The office of Japan's Prime Minister said it was a suspected ballistic missile.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated as more information is available.

