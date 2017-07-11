North Korea fires projectile toward sea, South Korean military says

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
North Korea has fired an "unidentified projectile" into the sea, the South Korean military has said.
North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the sea to the east of the Korean peninsula, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement on Saturday.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the projectile was a suspected ballistic missile.
Later, Japan's coast guard said that North Korea may have fired a missile. The office of Japan's Prime Minister said it was a suspected ballistic missile.
The apparent test comes four days ahead of South Korea's presidential election.
This would be the ninth launch this year.
In January, North Korea threatened to abandon a self-imposed moratorium on testing long-range and nuclear weapons.
Pyongyang said Monday it conducted a test of "great significance" towards developing a reconnaissance satellite. A day earlier, Seoul said it had detected a ballistic missile launch.
This is a breaking news article and will be updated as more information is available.
North Korea has conducted multiple high-tech missile tests since the start of the year. But analysts say Pyongyang is now more likely to tread lightly with its weapons testing, so as not to draw more global pressure.