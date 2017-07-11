 North Korea fires projectile off east coast | News | DW | 05.01.2022

News

North Korea fires projectile off east coast

According to the Japanese coast guard, the projectile could be a ballistic missile, which North Korea last tested in October 2021.

A ballistic missile fired from the sea

In October 2021, North Korea tested a submarine launched ballistic missile.

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea's military said.

The projectile was fired into the sea east of the Korean peninsula, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. No further details were given as of yet.

Japan's coast guard said in a statement on Wednesday that the projectile could be a ballistic missile. North Korea is forbidden by international sanctions from testing ballistic missiles, but regularly carries out tests

The launch would be the first of 2022 North Korea, and comes days after leader Kim Jong Un vowed to continue boosting military capability during a ruling party conference last week. 

The last known North Korean missile test was a submarine-launched ballistic missile fired in October 2021. That came after 4 tests of different missile types earlier in October and September. 

sdi/wmr (AFP, Reuters)

