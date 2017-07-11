North Korea fires projectile off east coast

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea's military said.

The projectile was fired into the sea east of the Korean peninsula, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. They later added that it was presumed to be a ballistic missile.

What did Japanese and South Korean authorities say?

Japan's coast guard said in a statement on Wednesday that the projectile could be a ballistic missile. North Korea is forbidden by international sanctions from testing ballistic missiles, but regularly carries out tests.

"Since last year, North Korea has repeatedly launched missiles, which is very regrettable," Japanese Prime Minister

Fumio Kishida told reporters.

"Our military is maintaining readiness posture in preparation for a possible additional launch while closely monitoring the situation in close cooperation with the United States," the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

North Korea boosts its military capability

The launch would be the first of 2022 North Korea, and comes days after leader Kim Jong Un vowed to continue boosting military capability during a ruling party conference last week.

North Korea test-fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile in October

North Korea has been met with international sanctions as a reaction to its nuclear and ballistic missile testing. The United Nations Security Council first imposed sanctions on Pyongyang in 2006 after the country's first nuclear test, and sanctions have been made tougher after subsequent tests.

The last known North Korean missile test was a submarine-launched ballistic missile fired in October 2021. That came after 4 tests of different missile types earlier in October and September.

